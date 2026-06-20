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Aamir Khan to produce documentary on President Droupadi Murmu's life story

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:52 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:52 IST
Aamir Khan to produce documentary on President Droupadi Murmu's life story

Aamir Khan to make documentary on President Droupadi Murmu Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Aamir Khan Productions is gearing up to bring the inspiring real-life story of President Droupadi Murmu with a documentary. The project will be directed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal. Read on to know more.
 

Aamir Khan's production house is all set to venture into another inspiring real-life story with a documentary based on the life of President Droupadi Murmu. The upcoming project is expected to explore the personal and public achievements of her remarkable journey.

Aamir Khan to produce documentary on the President

As per the latest reports, the project will be helmed by filmmaker and writer Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, who is known for her work in documentaries and socially relevant storytelling. The project is important because Murmu is the first tribal President of India and the second woman to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position.

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What to expect

The documentary will chronicle her life from her childhood in a small village in Odisha to her rise in public service to her election to the presidency. Instead of focusing on her political achievements, the film hopes to examine the experiences, struggles and personal losses that have shaped her journey over the years.

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To recreate key moments from her early years, portions of the documentary have reportedly been filmed in her native village in Odisha. Local residents and actors have been brought in to portray various stages of her life.

Aamir Khan's collaboration with Bhatkal

The project marks another collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions and Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal. The filmmaker previously directed Rubaru Roshni, the 2019 documentary anthology produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Narrated by Khan, the acclaimed project explored themes of violence, loss, forgiveness and reconciliation through real-life stories.

Sitaare Zameer Par at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In 2025, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his acclaimed film Sitaare Zameer Par at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The film features the actor in the lead, and he is also the producer of the film, which co-stars Genelia Deshmukh and is directed by RS Prasanna.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Aamir's previous movie Taare Zameen Par. The film features Aamir Khan as a basketball coach tasked with coaching a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities for a basketball championship. The film marks the debut of 10 neurodivergent actors who play specially abled basketball players in the film.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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