/Aamir Khan allegedly receives threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Aamir Khan has reportedly faced a threat, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The news surfaced after a social media post and an audio recording began circulating online. While the authenticity of both the post and the audio clip has not been verified yet, it has sparked a discussion among netizens.

Aamir Khan receives a threat

According to reports, the viral message is said to have been shared in the names of Aarzoo Bishnoi, identified as Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, and another individual named Tyson Bishnoi. The content claims that the actor is promoting "love jihad."

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"I am Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group). People like Aamir Khan, who are promoting what we consider to be against our culture in the name of ‘love jihad’ in our country, will not be tolerated by us. This will be answered very soon. According to us, this goes against Sanatan Dharma and the country," the post reportedly read.

Also Read: Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence

It further added, "We promise our brothers, sisters and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such acts will be answered in our own way. Those who promote such things in the name of stardom, we will crush their arrogance."

Viral threat screenshot Photograph: (X)

According to reports, authorities are currently examining the authenticity of the Facebook post and the audio clip.

Aamir Khan rejects love jihad claims

Earlier, the actor had reacted to the claims of "love jihad" following his wedding to Gauri Spratt. Reacting to the allegations during an interview with Rediff, he said, "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian."



The actor also clarified that none of the women he married converted to Islam. "Neither Gauri, Kiran, nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu; she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes."