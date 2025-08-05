/120 Bahadur teaser: Farhan Akhtar's war drama is a tribute to Indian Army, gives sneak peek of real-life heroism during Battle of Rezang La

After the 2021 sports film Toofan, Farhan Akhtar is all set to return to the big screens with a war epic titled 120 Bahadur. A day after unveiling the poster, makers gave a treat to the fans by dropping the teaser of the upcoming film, which screams patriotism on a larger scale and soul. Know how fans have reacted to the teaser of Farhan Akhtar's teaser.

Teaser of 120 Bahadur, fans react to Farhan Akhtar

The teaser of 120 Bahadur showcases a pulse-pounding look at the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against thousands. The line in the teaser 'Hum Peechey Nahin Hatenge!" gives goosebumps and resonates patriotism and bravery amongst the soldiers.

In the clip, it narrates a moment from history in which the courage refused to fail during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, when the Indian soldiers fought against Chinese troops, preventing a potential occupation of the Ladakh region. The two-minute teaser showcases power-punch dialogues with battle scenes.

Soon, fans took to the comment section of the teaser, and one praised the makers for bringing out the real story. One user wrote, "At last someone dared to bring such a type of real-life story in front of the whole world. A big salute to Farhan Akhtar". Another user wrote, "What a teaser for Farhan Akhtar's comeback". "One more National Award for Farhan Akhtar", wrote the third user.

What do we know about 120 Bahadur?

The film is based on the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 India-China War. The film brings alive the extraordinary courage of 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who stood their ground against an entire Chinese battalion at over 16,000 feet. The teaser of the film will be out in the first week of August.