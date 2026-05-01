/'Such a big person, yet no apology': Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up on his falling out with Shah Rukh Khan

One of the renowned music artists of Bollywood, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, whose voice defined many of Shah Rukh Khan's 90s hits, stopped collaborating and has spoken about the fallout between the duo. The singer also addressed the strained relationship and unresolved issues.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on his fallout with Shah Rukh Khan

Speaking to Nidhi Vasandani on a podcast, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, "Shah Rukh Khan's ego and my self-respect are the reasons for the rift. Shah Rukh Khan is younger than me, yet when Farah Khan's husband abused him so much, Shah Rukh Khan still hugged him. Aamir Khan named a dog after Shah Rukh, and the two still became friends."

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He further said, "What hurt me was that you couldn't even say sorry once. You are such a big person, yet there is no apology. The experience left a lasting emotional impact on him." The singer also clarified that distancing himself from Shah Rukh Khan's projects was due to the personal disappointment and not investing emotionally.

He said, “I was very proud; I had stopped singing for others. I felt I was Shah Rukh Khan's voice and wouldn't sing for anyone else. This isn't ego; it's deep hurt.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shah Rukh Khan's collaborations

For the unversed, Abhijeet Bhattacharya was widely considered the voice of Shah Rukh Khan during the 1990s and early 2000s, collaborating on over 30 songs that defined a romantic era for the superstar.