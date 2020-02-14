Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan shares Kareena Kapoor's first look

Aamir Khan shares Kareena Kapoor's first look from his much-awaited flick 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Valentine's Day.

The actor shared the poster featuring self and Kareena where she is seen hugging Khan.

In the poster, you will see Aamir's turban visible while Kareena is seen sporting in ethnic attire.

पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-)

Love.

"Paa lene ki bechaini, aur kho dene ka darr, bas itna sa hi hai, zindagi ka safar (The journey of life is limited to the desire of having you and the fear of losing you)," Aamir's tweet reads.

Further wishing her co-star on Valentine's Day, Khan wrote "#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-)Love. A."

Earlier, some pictures of the actress leaked online while shooting for the film in Amritsar. In the leaked pictures, Kareena is seen wearing pastel pink salwar-kameez with dupatta.



This is the third time that Kareena and Aamir have come together for a film after -- '3 idiots' and 'Talaash'.



'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film 'Forrest Gump'. Directed by Advait Chandan, the Aamir Khan-starrer is set to hit screens on Christmas, December 25, 2020.