Kanika Kapoor charged with IPC Sections 269, 270 for criminal negligence in handling COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is now in trouble. While there might be good news on her health front as she has finally tested negative for COVID-19 in her fifth test attempt, she has now been booked for criminal negligence.

The singer has now been discharged from a Lucknow hospital where she was put under quarantine for having tested positive for COVID-19.

As for the charges, Kanika has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), according to an India Today report.

The singer was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow. She is currently under home quarantine for 14 days.

Kapoor had tested positive for the first time on March 20. She had then announced on Instagram about the diagnosis which has since been deleted as she was slammed for hiding details of her travel history and then partying with people -- in turn causing spread of the virus.

Earlier, Lucknow Police booked the singer on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home. She was previously booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow.