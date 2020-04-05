Singer Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 on fifth attempt

On Saturday, singer Kanika Kapoor finally tested negative for COVID-19, after four times being tested positive.

In pics: From Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra, Indian celebs help daily wage earners amid lockdown



The 'Baby Doll' singer will stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative, says Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS said.

Also read: Kanika Kapoor pens emotional post after testing COVID-19 positive for the fourth time



The singer, who was hospitalised on March 20 after she tested positive for the coronavirus, herself confirmed the news from in an Instagram post, which she deleted later.

In pics: High profile people who are in self-quarantine post coming in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor



Kapoor had returned form London on March 9 and then travelled to her home town Lucknow and also attended parties which was also attended by the big political personalities, as none of those who came into contact with her tested positive so far.

'Baby Doll' singer is the only Bollywood celebrity who has been tested positive for the virus.