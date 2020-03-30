Kanika Kapoor pens emotional post after testing COVID-19 positive for the fourth time

After a fourth positive test, singer Kanika Kapoor now wants to test negative for coronavirus when examined the next time.

Kanika shared an emotional post on Instagram as she made clear that she was “not in the ICU” and was waiting to meet her kids and family.

She shared a quote that read: “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life. Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family…miss them!”

Kanika had first announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus but later deleted the post after she got trolled as reports surfaced that she had not gotten herself tested in time and had attended several parties with hundreds of people -- putting their lives at risk. Check out her timeline.

A family member told IANS, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.”

Meanwhile, doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), however, said that the singer’s condition was stable.

Kanika was taken to hospital on March 20 as she returned from London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow.