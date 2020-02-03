'Jawaani Jaaneman' box office: Film continues good run, collects Rs 12 crore

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ released on January 31 along with two Oscar-nominated films, ‘Parasite’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’. The Bollywood film has been performing well at the box office even though it faces tough competition from Hollywood films.

‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ has now gone onto earn Rs 5 crore on Sunday, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 12.25 crore.

#JawaaniJaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]... Trends well on Day 2 and 3... Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz... Mass circuits ordinary/weak... Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 12.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020 ×

The film has Saif Ali Khan play the role of a 40-something single man who is taken by a surprise as he meets his daughter, someone he had no idea about. His life takes a turn when he meets who the mother is and they go on a roller coaster ride while facing familial issues.

The film is the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F who plays Saif and Tabu’s daughter in the film. See film posters here.

Watch trailer:

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.