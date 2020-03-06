Hello Kareena Kapoor Khan, welcome to Instagram!

We were only discussing that this could be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s official Instagram page when a lot of activity was detected on a handle that shared a post featuring a cat that runs in a gif -- and just like that, it gets confirmed that the Bollywood superstar has officially landed on the photo-sharing app.

With the second post, Kareena confirmed that it is indeed her!

Kareena posted a photo of self in sportswear as she possibly advertises for Puma. She is seen wearing black and golden sportswear with a golden earring that is basically the brand’s signature.

She captioned it, "The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram."

In an interview previously, Kareena had said, "I have always believed in ‘Never say never’. The world of Instagram was daunting for me because I didn’t want to get addicted to ‘likes’ on pictures or sharing details of my life. But I realised I have to move with the times. I am joining social media for my fans, who have supported me for 20 years. I want [to share details] of my life with my fans."

The handle @kareenakapoorkhan was previously handled by her management team that kept her fans briefed of her whereabouts.

Kareena was welcomed by her best friend Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor on Instagram as they reposted her picture on their respective accounts.