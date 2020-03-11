Elakshi Gupta to WION on debut film 'Tanhaji' and sharing screen with Ajay Devgn

Elakshi Gupta could not have asked for a better launchpad in Bollywood than ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ with Ajay Devgn and Kajol as the film continues to make moolah at the box office and has earned more than Rs 250 crores.

New to the entertainment industry with a few web series and one Hindi film old, actress Elakshi Gupta spoke to WION about her dreams and things that define her.

“I feel good,” said Elakshi when asked about the film entering Rs 250 crore club and added, “I didn’t expect that I would get associated with such a big production house and work with such big stars. Even though my character barely has any dialogues, the presence is so important. Feel lucky to be a part of this.”

Elakshi played the role of Shivaji Maharaj’s wife, Soyarabai in the film. A small role to begin with, she was elated when the opportunity landed on her lap. “When I came to know about the role, I googled about her but there wasn’t much written on her on the internet. She was the third wife of Shivaji Maharaj, was a political adviser. After the look test, I got a better idea of the character. Soyarabai was a queen, so I knew I had to be very elegant and graceful on the screen. They also made me two tones darker than what I am,” explained Elakshi.

The film was a learning experience for the newcomer who happened to share the screen with megastar Ajay Devgn. “I was very excited when I came to know that my shot is with him. I can’t explain the feeling, it was all new to me, to be in front of such a big star. His personality and aura was amazing on the set,” she said.

To make the success sweeter, she even organised a special screening of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ recently for underprivileged girls who have hearing problems in Akola, Maharashtra. On the initiative, she said, “I come from a small town where I completed my education till 12th. My parents are doctors. I have been under their guidance. They follow Brahmakumaris and are active social workers. After the film was released, my mother, Dr Meenakshi suggested we make the film accessible to girls who can’t hear as the entire film can’t be conveyed in the sign language.”

While 'Tanhaji' is a turning point for the actress, at least that's what she hopes it to be, Elakshi revealed that she was a dentist before she entered the world of glamour. “I was a dentist before I became an actress. Was practicing after my education for 6 months. Then I started travelling to Mumbai for modelling assignments. I always wanted to be a model. Thankfully I got the support of my parents," she said.

Born in Maharashtra, Elakshi also wants to try her hands at the thriving Marathi film industry but she’s particular about being cast as the lead heroine.

Elakshi is also not scared of nepotism in the industry as she feels it’s a part of every industry that your parents are a part of. She elaborated, “Nepotism is there but it’s not just in this industry. If your parents are established in any profession, the kids have the privilege of easy access. If star kids have their parents established in the industry, then the parents would try for their kids to benefit from it. Why wouldn’t they? At the same time, there are those who appreciate new talent and give opportunities to them. It’s part and parcel of our lives. It doesn't bother me. If it's written in my destiny then I will get that role like I got this one.”

Meanwhile, she is currently busy training in martial arts and is hoping that can get used in any future project. As for projects that she can announce, she preferred to keep mum. With love for Indian food, travelling and modelling, Elakshi wants to capture the world’s imagination. She wants to work with Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap as she feels they have a ‘hatke’ style of working and write parts that don’t follow typical glamorous arcs. Her dream director is Sanjay Leela Bhansali who according to her makes historical characters come to life. “I feel I fit into them. I would also like to play strong characters like that of a police officer or detective.” signed off Elakshi.

