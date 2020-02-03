'Bhoot' trailer out: Vicky Kaushal's film will keep you on the edge of your seat

Vicky Kaushal is here to give you the spooks as the makers released the first trailer of his upcoming film ‘Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship’ today and it’s already food for meme fest.

The trailer opens with Vicky seen entering a dead ship called Sea Bird which is found stranded at Mumbai’s Juhu beach one stormy night.

Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of a survey officer named Prithvi. As he inspects the ship, a ghost crawls in the background. The trailer then shows him digging up details of the ship, which reveals that it is haunted.

Watch the trailer here:

Vicky shared the trailer too and captioned the post: "Bhoot: The Haunted Ship - Official Trailer This February - move, turn & blink at your own risk! #BhootTrailer OUT NOW!"

‘Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship’ is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Watch the teaser here:

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.