'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan reveals Fox refused to shoot the film in Syria

If the makers of Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Baaghi 3’ had their way, it would have been shot in Syria. The makers wanted to show authentic war-torn zone in the film that we also had a glimpse of in the trailer but they couldn’t go ahead as Fox shot the idea down.

‘Baaghi 3’ director Ahmed Khan revealed that they wanted to shoot the action scenes in Syria but they couldn't as he said, “We shot in Serbia where we had to construct huge sets to make it look like Syria. Our producers Fox Star refused to let us shoot in Syria…too dangerous. So we had to build huge sets in Serbia that resembled the topography in Syria.” Watch 'Baaghi 3' trailer here.

When asked why they couldn’t recreate in Mumbai, Ahmed Khan said, “Sajid Nadiadwala said just do what it takes to get it right. We did try to do it in Mumbai. But it didn’t seem to work out right. I am glad we shot in Serbia. We got the right atmosphere and the proper junior artists who spoke Arabic.”

The Bollywood director plans on taking a break post ‘Baaghi 3’ as he revealed, “It has taken two of years of hard work. I am exhausted.”