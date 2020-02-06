Watch 'Baaghi 3' trailer as Tiger Shroff activates his action-hero mode

This is the most natural thing ever for Tiger Shroff, to activate his action-hero mode.

Bringing back the punches and kicks, Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Baaghi 3’ trailer released today.

Shraddha Kapoor joins Tiger in the film as he acts as a one-man army while the tagline of the film reads: ‘This time he’s up against a nation’.

The story of ‘Baaghi 3’ follows brothers Ronnie and Vikram who share an unbreakable bond and have each other's back. When Vikram travels abroad and gets kidnapped, Ronnie does everything to bring his brother back.

Watch the trailer:

The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Nadiadwala grandson.

'Baaghi 3' also features Disha Patani in a cameo appearance. It is set to release on March 6, 2020.