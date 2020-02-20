Ananya Panday to make her Telugu debut with Vijay Deverakonda's 'Fighter'

Ananya Panday has signed her first film with South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda titled ‘Fighter’ as she makes her grand Telugu film debut.

The film is based on the life of a boxer and is helmed by Puri Jagannath.

‘Fighter’ will be Telugu-Hindi bilingual and will also release in other languages reportedly.

The announcement was made on social media as Puri took to Twitter to welcome Ananya Panday to the camp and shared pictures of the cast as they look like they are having fun discussing the film. See the post: "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture (sic)"

Vijay Deverakonda also took to his profile to welcome the actress and wrote, “And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries.”

Ananya, in response wrote, "Couldn't be more excited to join a pan - India film😊Thank you @purijagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set😊#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda"

The film ‘Fighter’ will be produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Bollywood’s Karan Johar.

Keep watching this space for more information on the upcoming project.