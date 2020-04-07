Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aryan, Vicky Kaushal feature in 'Muskurayega India' song amid COVID-19

While we practice self isolation in times like these, Bollywood celebrities have come together for a motivational song titled ‘Muskurayega India’.

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra and others have come forward to feature in the song that aims to motivate people to continue the 21-day lockdown with sincerity and keep smiling in tough times like these as the world deals with coronavirus pandemic.

The song also features Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Rakulpreet Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Ananya Panday.

The song is spearheaded by Jackky Bhagnani and sung by Vishal Mishra.

Akshay Kumar on the initiative said, “At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, with the help of this song we want the people to be certain of one thing, that everything will go back to normal, all we need is a united stand against Covid-19. Aur phir Muskurayega India!”

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani said, “This song is a humble tribute to bring smiles to the faces of all Indians. I personally felt the only thing that helps in times of uncertainty is hope so we came up with this song. A big big thank you to all our friends who helped us bring this together. All proceeds from this song will go into supporting the central & state govt's efforts to fight the virus. This is just a small tribute to the spirit of our country, to the power of 1.3 billion Indians. Jeet Jayega India, Aur Phir Muskurayega India."

Curated by Jackky Bhagnani’s music label JJust Music and composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, ‘Muskurayega India’ is a symbol of India’s spirit of solidarity, battling against the coronavirus pandemic.

The anthem is being presented by Cape of Good films And Jackky Bhagnani.

