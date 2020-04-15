Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan' set to incur losses, Rs 7 crore set lying vacant amid lockdown

As the coronavirus crisis peaks throughout the world, film shoots and productions have been halted. Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Maidaan’ is one such project.

The film was set to start the shooting schedule in March and the makers had built the sets with over Rs 7 crores. ‘Maidaan’ crew had begun work on the stadium in January and the cast was supposed to start shooting from March 21.

As the film is a sports drama, the makers had put up a makeshift stadium in Mumbai, that is now lying vacant with almost no update on when the shooting could resume.

Amit R Sharma was supposed to shoot the football sequences required for the film. The set has everything from toilets, to makeup rooms to the production control room.

The Ajay Devgn starrer could thus incur losses as the makeshift stadium remains unused amid lockdown. If the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, goes further till June, then the team faces another setback due to monsoons. If the set gets exposed to rains, it will get completely damaged.

The filming also requires the availability of foreign actors and technicians. Depending on the condition, the availability of the actors will be decided.

‘Maidaan’ is a story of one of the finest coaches that emerged from India, the one who put India on the world map. It is based on the Golden years of Indian Football and will see Ajay Devgn essay the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is also known as the father of Indian football for his achievements.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. It is directed by Amit Sharma, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film will be released on November 27, 2020.