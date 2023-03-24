Bollywood mourns director Pradeep Sarkar's sudden demise: Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta and more

Indian director Pradeep Sarkar, who has helmed films like Parineeta, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela, breathed his last at a city hospital on Friday around 3:30 AM. He was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped drastically.

After B-town stars woke up to a sad morning today, they took to social media to offer condolences and pay tributes. Indian director Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Ajay Devgn, who was deeply moved by Sarkar's passing, took to his Twitter handle to offer his condolences to the director's family. He wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

Sharing Hansal's tweet, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!! (folded hands emoji)."

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar."

Several other members of the film industry took to social media to share their shock and grieve the director's sudden passing. Check it out below!

Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning . Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works ! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna .Thank you for loving me and my words 🙏🏽

According to a report by ETimes, Sarkar's funeral arrangements have already been made at a crematorium in Santacruz for 4 pm today.

Pradeep Sarkar started his showbiz career with some brand commercials. He later directed several popular music videos before making a debut as a feature film director with Parineeta in 2005.

