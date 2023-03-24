ugc_banner

Bollywood mourns director Pradeep Sarkar's sudden demise: Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta and more

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Pradeep Sarkar has passed away. He was 68. Photograph:(Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and many others mourned the sudden and shocking demise of director Pradeep Sarkar.

Indian director Pradeep Sarkar, who has helmed films like Parineeta, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela, breathed his last at a city hospital on Friday around 3:30 AM. He was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped drastically. 

After B-town stars woke up to a sad morning today, they took to social media to offer condolences and pay tributes. Indian director Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Ajay Devgn, who was deeply moved by Sarkar's passing, took to his Twitter handle to offer his condolences to the director's family. He wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

Sharing Hansal's tweet, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!! (folded hands emoji)."

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar."

Several other members of the film industry took to social media to share their shock and grieve the director's sudden passing. Check it out below!

According to a report by ETimes, Sarkar's funeral arrangements have already been made at a crematorium in Santacruz for 4 pm today.

Pradeep Sarkar started his showbiz career with some brand commercials. He later directed several popular music videos before making a debut as a feature film director with Parineeta in 2005.

