Bollywood director gets in touch with 10-year-old Kashmir rapper after WION coverage

The story of a young rapper from Pulwama district of south Kashmir has gone viral and Bollywood director and producer Onir has said that he would love to empower his Bollywood dream.

This after WION aired a story on 10-year-old Arafat Mohideen Bhat who has already stunned Jammu and Kashmir with his rap videos. There has been a wider appreciation on social media about the kind of talent Kashmir possesses.

Bollywood film director & producer, Onir, has contacted young Arafat after watching WION story & has said he would love to empower his Bollywood dream.

Onir has directed and produced several bollywood movies including ‘My Brother Nikhil’ and several other movies.

He told WION that he loved the way Arafat raps. “He is full of energy and has got a great sense of rhythm. I feel it’s important to nurture talent and I think he hasn’t had any formal training. One should try and support him,” Onir told WION.

Uncle of Arafat told WION over phone that they were contacted by the director over Twitter who asked them to stay in touch after the WION news story reached him.