Block Calvin Klein! Brands mother days post showing 'pregnant man' triggers backlash

''We can reproduce biologically or from the heart. Our place is to be loved and be loved'' Erika, wife of pregnant man Roberto said.



This mother's day, the famous clothing brand Calvin Klien wished all the women and mothers all over the world.



The brand shared the post featuring a slew of snaps of single mothers, families, and babies but what triggered the netizens was the 'pregnant transgender man'.



In the caption, “Today, in support of women and mothers all over the world, we’re spotlighting the realities of new families," the company wrote.



Among all the pictures which faced a huge backlash were Brazilian reality stars Erika Fernandes and Roberto Bete. In the picture, Roberto is flaunting her baby bump as his wife is sitting beside him.



''The couple are expecting parents from Brazil. Roberto is due to give birth to his and Erika’s son Noah any day now. Erika is a prominent fashion consultant. Her family is Bobbi and Weston.''

The post has since gone viral with many netizens praising it while other trolling the brand and threatening the brand saying, ''Time to ditch you''.



Netizens filled the comment section with an array of transphobic comments with some users writting that they will ‘never buy from the brand again’.



An Instagram user wrote, ''Does the lgbtq community enjoy being a marketing tool to attempt to make corporations richer when ordinary folk just aren't interested in this and will stop buying their products? I doubt they will be publishing this advert in the Middle East.

Transphobes are currently losing their sh*t over the latest @CalvinKlein ‘pregnant man’ campaign, celebrating the diversity of families for (US) Mother’s Day.



Transphobes are currently losing their sh*t over the latest @CalvinKlein 'pregnant man' campaign, celebrating the diversity of families for (US) Mother's Day.

This is called a beer belly.

biological men CANNOT get pregnant. FACT!

Among many bizzaree comments, some users shared heartwarming words. One wrote, “Thank you for sharing different types of motherhood," and "Such a great brand 🔥🤍''

Only confusing the kids more!!!! — Perfect heart (@Perfectheart10) May 14, 2022 ×

After facing a backlash, the brand stood with their campaign, and wrote in the caption of the same post, ''We embrace this platform as an inclusive and respectful environment for individualism and self-expression. At Calvin Klein, we tolerate everything except intolerance— any intolerant commentary will be removed, and any accounts issuing hateful statements may be blocked. We look forward to continuing a positive and inclusive dialogue in partnership with our community.''