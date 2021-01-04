Blake Shelton faces backlash for his new song 'Minimum Wage'

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 04, 2021, 06.10 PM(IST)

Blake Shelton (Source: Official website) Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Shelton shared the music video during a virtual appearance on NBC's New Year's Eve special.

Blake Shelton is facing backlash for his newly released song 'Minimum Wage'. The country singer has been on the receiving end and being called insensitive for the lyrics of the song.

Shelton shared the music video during a virtual appearance on NBC's New Year's Eve special. Following Shelton's "Minimum Wage" debut on the televised event, some viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions. Many urged the celebrity to "read the room." amid the coronavirus pandemic and its lasting effects on the American economy and unemployment. Others called out a line from the chorus: "Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage."
 

The song is about Shelton's love for his fiancée, Gwen Stefani, according to country music blog Taste of Country's recount of the singer's appearance on the NBC New Year's Eve special. Shelton and Stefani, met while working on the TV show 'The Voice' and started dating in 2015. They announced their engagement at the end of October 2020.

