BLACKPINK's 'Playing With Fire' music video creates history, get over 800 million views on YouTube
K-pop continues with its world domination. Popular K-pop girl band, BLACKPINK has hit the 800 million mark on YOutube with the 2016 hit song 'Playing With Fire'.
K-pop continues with its world domination. Popular K-pop girl band, BLACKPINK has hit the 800 million mark on YOutube with the 2016 hit song 'Playing With Fire'. This is the group eight music video to have earned this feat. Their earlier hits 'DDU-DU DDU-DU,' 'BOOMBAYAH,' 'Kill This Love,' 'As If It’s Your Last,' 'How You Like That,' 'WHISTLE,' and 'Ice Cream' had all got over 800 million views on YouTube.
BLACKPINK originally released the music video for 'Playing With Fire' on November 1, 2016, at midnight KST. It took the song a little over 6 years to reach the milestone
Watch the stunning music video for 'Playing With Fire' here:
The K-pop band is currently on a massive world tour. The band is expected to perform in front of 1.5 million fans across countries and cities. The group finished the North American and European legs of the tour in 2022 and will perform in Asia and Oceania in the first half of this year.
#BLACKPINK '불장난 (PLAYING WITH FIRE)' M/V HITS 800 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube— BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) January 15, 2023
BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!
'불장난 (PLAYING WITH FIRE)' M/V
🎥 https://t.co/Xhb1NEV4lv #블랙핑크 #PLAYINGWITHFIRE #불장난 #MV #800MILLION #YOUTUBE #YG pic.twitter.com/I1r24HTrdp
In April this year, it will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a major music and art festival in North America and considered a mecca for music lovers.