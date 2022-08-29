BLACKPINK surpasses BTS in 2022 best K-pop singers ranking

BLACKPINK is currently grabbing headlines for more than one reason and the band is trending across social media platforms for their latest achievements. After dropping their pre-release single titled 'Pink Venom' and making their debut at MTV VMAs, the girl group is now making waves on the internet for topping a list issued by Korean Business Research Institute.

The list featured the best K-pop singers of August and BLACKPINK bagged the top spot, followed by BTS, who previously owned the first position.

According to Soompi, the institute came up with the results after collecting data based on media coverage, public interaction, communication, and community awareness indexes between July 27 and August 27.

After analyzing the data, they found that BLACKPINK’s score increased by 213.47 per cent since July. BTS' score, on the other hand, only increased by 38.84 per cent.

BLACKPINK's latest single 'Pink Venom' has been dominating music charts globally. The song is a pre-release single from their upcoming album 'BORN PINK' and it was released on August 19. In no time, the track started topping Korean real-time music charts such as Bugs, Vibe and Genie.

BLACKPINK recently made their debut at 2022 MTV Video and Music Awards. At the prestigious ceremony, the girl group’s member Lisa won the Best K-Pop Award for her song 'Lalisa'. The band also performed their track 'Pink Venom' at the annual event.

BLACKPINK started their musical journey in 2016 with 'Square One'. They are currently prepping for their world tour.