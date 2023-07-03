BLACKPINK becomes the first K-pop band headline UK music festival

K-pop girl band BLACKPINK created history at BST Hyde Park as it became the first Korean band to headline a major UK music festival. Their performance had its signature blend of swagger and sweetness.

The K-pop group comprising of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa closed out the second weekend of the annual event in London to a sold-out crowd of 65,000 fans. They opened their performance with screams and pink fireworks shooting up from the stage- the girls sprang on stage clad in different white outfits.

“What’s up Hyde Park?” asked Rose, who did most of the talking during the London set, before each of the girls introduced themselves to a cheering crowd who very well knew them.

The girls performed to How You Like That, showing off the choreography well known to the fans – affectionately known as Blinks – before moving up the runway for Pretty Savage, Kick It and Whistle.

The four girls performed solo acts before going off stage for a short interval when female performers took over. When they came back, they danced to BOOMBAYAH, Typa Girl and Shut Down.

Pink heart-shaped lightsticks, present at every Blackpink performance, dotted the crowd of singing fans. While the band performed almost all hits, their fans, popularly known as Blinks did complain about the band not performing to hit number Kill This Love and expresssed disappointment on Twitter.

BLACKPINK closed the night with Forever Young, which had the girls singing “I could die in this moment” as they hugged each other and waved to the crowd before disappearing under the stage.

BLACKPINK's act was followed by performances from Sabrina Carpenter, The Rose, and Rebecca Black.



