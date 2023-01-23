Black Panther 2 OTT release date in India: Full cast, time, How to watch Black Panther Wakanda Forever

The wait for the sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to release on OTT platforms is over. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have waited long for the arrival of Black Panther 2, released on November 11, 2022, on an OTT platform. The movie pays an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the lead actor in the first part of Black Panther, who passed away due to cancer in 2020. The producers did not recast his role as T'Challa as a homage to him. If you are an MCU fanatic, you are in the right place! Here you can check everything about Black Panther 2.

Black Panther 2 OTT release date

Marvel has not yet announced the official date for the release of Black Panther 2 on an OTT platform. But some reports say it would be sometime around Christmas 2022 and January 2023. Sources also claimed the official release date of Black Panther 2 to be February 1, 2023. Directed by Ryan Coogler, people applauded Black Panther 2 across the globe, especially in India.

How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Marvel is yet to announce the platform for the release of Black Panther 2. But, fans have predicted that just like all movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they can watch the second part of Black Panther on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from English, the film will be available in different Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Full cast of Black Panther 2

The film stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Danai Gurira as Okoye. Other cast members of Black Panther 2 are Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.