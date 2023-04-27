Black Mirror Season 6 teaser out: Familiar chaos and dystopia to return on screen

Black Mirror is soon going to be back on your TV screen- much sooner than you would expect. The Netflix show returns to the platform in June this year for Season 6. The hit show has been created by Charlie Brooker and the new season boasts of a bevy of stars including Salma Hayek, Josh Hartnett and Danny Ramirez to name a few. The makers dropped the first teaser of Season 6 on Thursday.



The teaser promises exactly the level of dysfunction, darkness and dystopia fans have come to expect and relish from Brooker for over a decade now. From the looks of it, Season 6 appears to be even more violent than past show. It also appears to higher in production value than the previous seasons.



The show also stars Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.