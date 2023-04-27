Black Mirror Season 6 teaser out: Familiar chaos and dystopia to return on screen
Story highlights
While Black Mirror episodes have always been standalone installments, the makers have hinted that Season 6 will follow a new model.
While Black Mirror episodes have always been standalone installments, the makers have hinted that Season 6 will follow a new model.
Black Mirror is soon going to be back on your TV screen- much sooner than you would expect. The Netflix show returns to the platform in June this year for Season 6. The hit show has been created by Charlie Brooker and the new season boasts of a bevy of stars including Salma Hayek, Josh Hartnett and Danny Ramirez to name a few. The makers dropped the first teaser of Season 6 on Thursday.
The teaser promises exactly the level of dysfunction, darkness and dystopia fans have come to expect and relish from Brooker for over a decade now. From the looks of it, Season 6 appears to be even more violent than past show. It also appears to higher in production value than the previous seasons.
The show also stars Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.
Watch Black Mirror Season 6 teaser here:
BLACK MIRROR IS BACK!— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2023
Season 6 arrives this June. pic.twitter.com/6GHmLXAYkb
Yeah, science! Yeah, fiction!— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2023
Here's your first look at season 6 of Black Mirror. pic.twitter.com/Y9MvgWZ2aV
April 26, 2023
While Black Mirror episodes have always been standalone installments, the makers have hinted that Season 6 will follow a new model. A logline notes that “the sixth season of ‘Black Mirror’ is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.”
Season 6 will premiere in June 2023 on Netflix. The exact date of release has not been revealed yet.