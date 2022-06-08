'Black Adam' trailer: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson packs a punch in the new DC superhero saga

DC has finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of ‘Black Adam', starring Dwayne Johnson. The intense and action-packed trailer shows that this film is going to be nothing like a regular superhero movie.

Giving us a sneak peek into the ‘Black Adam’s world, Dwayne Johnson took to his Twitter account to share the trailer. "As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM. "Rage," Johnson wrote, followed by # ManInBlack # JSA. He also tagged DC Comics, Warner Brothers Pictures and Seven Bucks Productions in his post.

Check out Dwayne Johnson's post:-

As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer.



This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.



The world needed a hero.

It got BLACK ADAM⚡️



Rage. #ManInBlack#JSA @SevenBucksProd@WBPictures@DCComics pic.twitter.com/T065YDEcIB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 8, 2022 ×

The trailer introduces The Rock as Teth-Adam, a man born in the fictional country of Kahndaq who is killed by his enslavers but resurrected by a supernatural bolt of lightning seemingly summoned by his son just before the youngster succumbs to the strain of the ritual. Teth-Adam's son radicalises him in the past and inspires him to utilise his newfound talents to seek justice.

Also Read: From 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to 'Avatar 2': Hollywood releases to watch out for in the latter half of 2022

With each release, DC has been upping its game by throwing in elements of fun, excitement, and magnanimity, which makes the film all the more entertaining to watch in a theatre for a wider audience and not just for fans.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, ‘Black Adam’ also stars actor Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Also Read: Finally! First look of Farhan Akhtar from MCU's latest 'Ms Marvel' unveiled, watch

Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani serve as writers, while the film's producers are Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

The film is slated for an October 21 release.

Watch the trailer here:-



