Black Adam Release Date: How to watch Black Adam, Check OTT release date, platform & all you need to know

Black Adam Release Date: The superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam, is available to stream online. The OTT platform announced the release date a few days ago. The wait is over for 'The Rock' fans as Black Adam is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video released Black Adam on the platform on March 15, 2023. The movie is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film revolves around Black Adam. The Egyptian gods gave him superpowers almost 5,000 years ago. His story begins with his release from the tomb as he wishes to install a new regime of Justice.

Black Adam got released worldwide on October 3, 2022. Jaume Collet-Serra directed the movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Dwayne Johnson expressed his gratitude for the fan reactions after 15 years of hard work to bring Black Adam to the big screen.

Here are all the details about the release date of Black Adam.

When will Black Adam release on OTT?

Black Adam is already available to stream online since March 15, 2023.

Where can I watch Black Adam online?

Black Adam is available on Amazon Prime Video. The release date of Black Adam on Amazon Prime Video was March 15, 2023.

When was Black Adam released worldwide?

Black Adam's release date for theatres worldwide was October 3, 2022. However, the movie was made available on Amazon Prime Video after almost five months.

Who is in Black Adam Cast?

Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan are among the cast members of Black Adam. Warner Bros posted the movie trailer almost a month before the release.

Is Black Adam in Shazam 2?