Bizarre! This US company is selling Indian ‘charpai’ online for over $1,200

Months after the ordinary Grandpa shorts became viral for their high price, here's another household item that has become the talk of the internet, and any guesses why? Obviously for its exorbitant price.



Recently, some desi Twitterati came up with an American e-commerce site, Etsy, that is selling the Indian charpai, aka Khatiya, for over $1200 (Rs 1 lakh).



The Indian bed called 'charpai' is very common and can be found in almost every household. In India, one can easily buy it for Rs 1,000. However, this US site is selling the item at Rs 112,168 a piece.



The e-commerce site has described the charpai as a "traditional Indian bed with very beautiful decor." And in the highlights section, the portal described the product as homemade, made of materials like wood and jute ropes, and coming from a small business in India.

The screenshot of the product has taken the internet by storm.

A traditional Indian #Charpai or #khatiya, which one can buy easily for Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, was listed on the shopping portal at a price of Rs 112,168. pic.twitter.com/LJ4mqFC2IX — Priya Pandey (@priyapandey1999) May 12, 2023 ×

Last year, luxury brand Kobe became the talk of the town after some desi Twitterati noticed the bizarre price for such an ordinary clothing item. A piece of fabric that anyone can buy for the price of Rs 100 was listed at Rs 15,450. Not only this, but recently a French luxury fashion house, Balenciaga, raised eyebrows after they unveiled their trash pouch-inspired bag, and that too at a price of $1790 (Rs 1,46,828).



