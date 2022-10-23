Birthday special: Makers give a sneak-peak of Prabhas' character from 'Project k'

Prabhas is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. Marking his special day, the makers of his most awaited film, Project K, gave a special treat to all his millions of fans and followers.

The film's producers revealed the first look at their lead actor. Dropping a poster on Vyjayanthi Movies' official social media handles, the makers wrote: ''Here's wishing our Darling @actorprabhas a Super Happy Birthday.''

The poster features a robotic hand crashing against something with all its force. "Heroes are not born, they rise," the poster reads.

Take a look:

The Nag Ashwin directorial is touted to be one of a kind. The pan-India film, starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be high on action, and multiple reports have suggested that many prolific Hollywood action directors have been hired.

As per Pinkvilla, the film has a futuristic setup, "It’s set in the future and revolves around the timeline of World War 3. The producers have employed a one-of-a-kind strategy in hiring multiple action directors to design the epic battle depicted on screen.

The film has been made on a sprawling budget by Vyjayanthi Movies, the biggest Telugu film production company.

Earlier this month, on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, the makers released a short glimpse of his character as well.

"A powerhouse that has entertained for more than five decades! I can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th and many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us @SrBachchan sir — Team #ProjectK (Sic) ".

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in 'Radhe Shyam'. The 'Baahubali' star will next be seen in Om Raut's' Adipurish 'and Prashanth Neel's' Salaar'.