Billie Eilish's brother Finneas reacts to her relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Finneas O'Connell has finally broken his silence on his sister Billie Eilish's relationship with Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, who went public with their relationship earlier this month. Speaking candidly to a publication, he said that he just wants his sister to be happy with whoever she chooses to be with.

"Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy," Finneas told E! News at a GQ event for its Men of the Year issue on Thursday.

Rumours of Eilish dating the 31-year-old musician had been doing rounds for months, however, the couple made things official with their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022, wearing coordinated Gucci pyjama looks.

Photos of the two went viral in no time with some fans gushing over their adorable bond and others criticising the two for their 11-year age gap.

Around the time of Halloween, Eilish and Rutherford poked fun at their age gap by dressing up as a baby and an old man. While the 'Bad Guy' singer turned into a toddler wearing a bib and bonnet, Rutherford posed as an old man, donning a brown cardigan, suspenders and a bald cap.

The two have known each other since long. They were first photographed together in 2017 when Eilish was just 15 years old.

On the music front, the singer is currently touring across the globe for her 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour'. She is all set to perform in Inglewood, United States on December 13, 14 and 15.

