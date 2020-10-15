Billie Eilish hits back at body shamers by wearing tank top, shorts

Grammy award winning singer Billie Eilish has always been vocal about body positivity. The 18 year old singer is usually seen in baggy clotehs to protect herself from being subjected to body shaming.



Eilish was seen wearing shorts and a spaghetti-strap tank top as she went for a walk in LA over the weekend.



The `No Time To Die` singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts on all the haters by reposting a TikTok video of blogger Chizi Duru with the caption, "Can we normalize normal bodies?"Duru goes on to say, "Ya`ll got to start normalizing real bodies, ok? Not everyone has a wagon behind them, ok? Guts are normal. They`re normal. B**bs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn`t real."



Eilish even posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a tank top with the caption, "Do you really wanna go back in time?"

The `singer has spoken openly about her disdain for body shamers.In a video for Calvin Klein in May 2019, Eilish had said, "I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that`s why I wear big baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven`t seen what`s underneath, you know? Nobody can be like `oh she`s slim-thick, she`s not slim-thick, she got a flat ass, she got a fat ass.` Nobody can say any of that because they don`t know."

She had also opened up about being s**t-shamed for wearing a bathing suit, saying in April, "I can`t win."



She then fought back against the critics by stripping down in a YouTube video titled `Not My Responsibility.`Since then, Eilish has continued to wear her signature baggy look but mixes it up.