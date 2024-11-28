New Delhi

Swifties are not happy with Billboard's latest tribute video on Taylor Swift. On Thursday, Billboard named Taylor Swift as the no 2 greatest pop star of the 21st century. While the new ranking was a reason for celebration for her fans, who call themselves Swifties, the tribute video for the singer that Billboard made did not go down well with her fans.

Billboard shared a tribute video for Taylor Swift on its social media handles with the caption, “@taylorswift takes the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s list of the Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century. (silver medal emoji).”

However, a part of the tribute video featured footage from Kanye West aka Ye's 2016 music video of Famous. The video has Taylor's naked wax statue next to West's and others. The vocals suggest he and Taylor “might still have sex” because he “made that b**ch famous" is also part of the tribute video.

Naturally, this particular portion did not go down well with many of Swift's fans. An Instagram user commented on the old video, “Apologize publicly to Taylor Swift.” Another wrote vehemently, “What happened was truly disgusting!!!” “Your attitude as a ‘serious’ music portal was shameful,” read a third comment, while a fourth stated, “Yall did her dirty. APOLOGIZE.”

Billboard issues apology

Billboard removed the video from its social media handles hours after it was first posted and shared the revised one, sans the footage from Famous. It also stated in the caption, “We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her. We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error.”

Some of Swift's fans were also upset that the top spot of the Billboard Greatest Pop Star in the 21st Century was awarded to Beyonce instead of their favourite star.

The inclusion of footage from West's infamous video only added insult to injury. West too features in the list - on no. 7.

Many would recall that Beyonce was one of the reasons that led to West's feud with Taylor Swift years back. Things blew up when a 2020 phone conversation between the two was leaked online.