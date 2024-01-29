Bigg Boss Season 17: Munawar Faruqui lifts the winner's trophy, takes home Rs 5 million cash prize

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won season 17 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss on Sunday night. The show is the Indian version of Big Brother hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Munawar took home the winner's trophy, a cash prize of Rs 5 million and a brand-new car. Munawar defeated fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar through live voting in the finale. The episode had Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan as special guests.



Hours after he was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, the comedian took to his official X account and thanked his fans for supporting him. He also shared a photo with Salman Khan holding the Bigg Boss Season 17 trophy.

Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta ❤️

Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi 🏆❤️ #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ko mera dil se shukriya ❤️ #mkjw pic.twitter.com/XPrix3B2do — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) January 28, 2024 ×

Other finalists in this season included actresses Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mahashetty.



Previous win for Munawar Faruqui



The comedian who had shot to fame for being arrested in Mumbai a few years back for making an offensive joke has been part of reality shows before. In 2022, he had won the first season of the TV show Lock Upp which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.



Munawar was a known face when he entered the Bigg Boss house in October 2023 but his popularity grew manifold in the past few months during his stay in the house. This season had other popular names including TV star Ankit Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, TV couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, journalist Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan and Rinku Dhawan among others.