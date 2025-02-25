Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo said the shooting of the upcoming films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, has been going on back-to-back in London.

Joe told entertainment news outlet Deadline that they have come up with a way into the story which is challenging to execute and will be equally challenging for the audience.

"It's all in London, we're shooting them fairly back-to-back, it's a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we'll see. But we're very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it's challenging for us to execute. And it's really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it," Joe told Deadline.

On being asked if the films will feature charters from the "X-Men" universe or "Deadpool", Joe said they don't know. "Who knows? I don't know. I don't know who we're gonna see. I still don't know. Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie." Anthony quipped, “If you close your eyes and use your imagination, you can see anyone you want. Whoever tickles your fancy.”

Russo brothers have previously directed four Marvel films, Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Avengers: Doomsday is the fifth film, slated to release on May 1, 2026. The sixth movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, is expected to hit the big screen May 7, 2027.