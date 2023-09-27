Bhuvan Bam wins Best Content Creator Award at the Septemius Awards 2023 in Amsterdam

Indian content creator Bhuvan Bam has clinched the prestigious title of Best Content Creator at the Septemius Awards 2023 held in Amsterdam. This recognition marks a significant milestone not only in Bhuvan's illustrious career but for Indian content creators in general.

Nominated in two distinguished categories, Best Asian Actor for his stellar performance in the debut series Taaza Khabar and Best Content Creator across the world, Bhuvan Bam's outstanding contributions were lauded by the jury and audience alike.

Bhuvan Bam started off as a content creator with humble beginnings, crafting, scripting, and editing self-recorded videos, portraying a diverse range of onscreen avatars. His distinctive approach quickly garnered him a massive following, propelling him to the forefront of India's content creator landscape.

His remarkable foray into the world of streaming platforms with the highly successful web series Taaza Khabar last year further underscored his versatility and creative prowess. Not only as a star but Bhuvan alongside his business partner and manager Rohit Raj, played an integral role in producing the show.

Accepting the Best Content Creator Award, Bhuvan Bam expressed heartfelt gratitude and said, "Thank you for honouring me as the best content creator. It’s dedicated to everybody back in India who has supported me to reach this stage. I’m glad to win this award. To be on this international platform with some of the best talent from the creators and acting world here and to be given this honour is definitely one of the biggest highlights of my work and of 2023 so far. To be recognised as a journey from starting in my living room to this global stage in Amsterdam representing India has been a truly unreal moment."

