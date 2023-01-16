Bhuvan Bam starrer ‘Rafta Rafta’ releases teaser, to stream on OTT

Bhuvan Bam will soon make his Amazon miniTV debut with Rafta Rafta, a 7-episodes show.

The streamer dropped the teaser of Rafta Rafta, featuring Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani. The teaser gives a peek into the lives of a newly-married couple, Karan and Nithya and the nuances of a young marriage. In the teaser, the couple is seen enjoying each other’s company over breakfast which immediately leads to a comedy of errors.

The 7-episode series promises an engaging, quirky, and fun experience navigating through the everyday problems of a married couple. On the show, Bhuvan Bam said, “I have grown up in a middle-class family and the way marriage is perceived has changed drastically over the years, certainly because of many factors, known and unknown. While there is enough content available that narrates a romantic drama, we have tried to capture the nitty-gritty of a modern marriage in Rafta Rafta, with an unexpected twist! We are super delighted that Amazon miniTV is our streaming partner, as our content will be accessible to viewers pan-India for free”.

Watch the teaser here:

“When I found out that I’ll be working alongside Bhuvan in the show, I was immediately convinced. I’ve always rooted for him as a content creator and now, as an actor. A close second reason that convinced me instantly was the quirky narrative that brings a fresh perspective of a married couple on screen. I am sure that the audience will enjoy watching Rafta Rafta, abhi toh bas teaser out hai, series abhi baki hai mere doston!”, said Srishti Ganguli Rindani.