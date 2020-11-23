Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar's 'Durgavati' changed to 'Durgamati'; see first look

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar took to social media on Monday to share the first look of her new film, 'Durgamati The Myth'. The first poster has an eerie feel to it- and features only the actress in it who spots a fierce look.



The film's was earlier titled as 'Durgavati' which has been now changed. The film is said to be a horror thriller.



The 31-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a gripping first look of her upcoming film. Pednekar captioned the post as, " Aa rahi hai, Durgamati. (Durgamati is coming)"

The film's producer and lead actor Akshay Kumar also tweeted to remind the release date of the film. He wrote, "Are you ready?. Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN."



Last month, Pednekar shared a poster from the film and she wrote: "What`s behind that door? You will know soon, `Durgavati` releasing worldwide, 11th December 2020 on Prime."



Directed by Ashok, the movie is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production. Apart from Pednekar and Kumar, the film also features Arshad Warsi and Jisshu Sengupta.