Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour is not turning out the way one would have thought it would. The tour kicked off Monday night in Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium, but it wasn't a complete sellout as Beyonce's concerts typically are.



A report on the Daily Mail claimed that thousands of seats were still available just hours before showtime. Even as Beyoncé hit the stage, Ticketmaster’s seat maps showed large gaps throughout the stadium.

Advertisment

Beyonce's new tour titled Cowboy Carter will travell across cities and countries in the US and Europe and will wrap up in Las Vegas on July 26.

Resellers hiking ticket prices

While Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z reportedly believe resellers are to be blamed for the slum in ticket orices. They claim that resellers are hiking prices so high that even the most loyal fans are rethinking before buying the tickets. Their team is hoping last-minute price drops will help fill seats.

Advertisment

The Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar dominate awards night



“Due to its low demand, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets ($20) are now cheaper than a McDonald's Minecraft meal ($21.39),” one fan posted.



“Should I get Beyonce tickets or a Big Mac at McDonalds?,” another wrote.

Advertisment

Jay Z and Beyonce names dropped from Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit



“Well well world has ways to humble you Beyoncé show kicks off tonight off tonight and she struggling to sell tickets,” one posted, sharing a glimpse ofan empty gallery.



Live Nation however, in a statement to Billboard, said the Cowboy Carter tour is “94 percent sold out across all dates.”

Diddy factor effecting ticket sales?

Some in Beyonce's inner circle feel that the tour's reception could be affected by more than just the ticket pricing. Some point to her and Jay-Z’s ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could be a factor.

Diddy is currently detained in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. The rapper has denied the charges.



In December 2024, a lawsuit filed by Jane Doe claimed Jay Z, along with Diddy, had sexually assaulted her at an after-party in 2000.

Sean Diddy case: Legal counsel claim that Diddy was 'intoxicated' to have intent for the alleged crimes



Jay-Z denied the accusation, and the case was dismissed with prejudice just two months later.

“Beyonce isn't worried about her fans not supporting her, but some close to her are concerned about how casual listeners may have responded to the association with Diddy,” an insider told Daily Mail.

Jay Z files defamation case against former accuser, lawyer over dropped sexual assault charges

“Beyonce and Jay-Z see him as a thing of the past, so it is irritating to some extent that being associated with him may have affected her ticket sales.”