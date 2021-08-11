Beyoncé reveals new music is on the way

It’s been a whole year since Beyonce released any new music with the last being ‘Black Is King’.

With a promise to bring new music soon, Beyonce has been dropping some stunning images from her latest cover with Harper’s Bazaar September Icon issue.

Beyonce said, "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

The music icon revealed that she's been working hard in the studio for over a year, explaining that the creative process takes time. "Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies," she said.



"Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old," she told the magazine. "Yes, the music is coming!"

‘Black Is King’ debuted on Disney+ last year. It came after Beyonce collaborated on The Lion King soundtrack.