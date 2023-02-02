ugc_banner

Beyonce Renaissance Tour 2023: Dates, Presale, Ticket Bookings, Prices & How to Register with 'Verified Fans'

New York, United StatesEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Feb 02, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

Like the previous world tour, Formation, Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour 2023 will also be a stadium tour. The first presale of the Renaissance World Tour will begin on February 2, 2023. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Beyonce Renaissance Tour 2023: Beyonce has announced a Renaissance World Tour, and tickets for the concerts will go live super soon. There will be three pre-booking sales for the Renaissance Tour 2023 tickets so Beyonce's hardcore fans can get them reserved.

Beyonce Renaissance Tour 2023: Beyonce has announced a Renaissance World Tour, and tickets for the concerts will go live super soon. There will be three pre-booking sales for the Renaissance Tour 2023 tickets so Beyonce's hardcore fans can get them reserved. Queen B is blessing the world with an official solo tour after seven years, and her fans are more excited than ever for the Renaissance Tour 2023. Beyonce's last solo tour was the Formation World Tour in 2016. Since then, she has released several live albums, including Everything is Love with Jay-Z, Lion King: The Gift, and Renaissance. She released Renaissance in July 2022, and it was a massive hit. Beyonce collaborated with several artists, including Skrillex, Teena Marie and The Clark Sisters, to produce the 16 iconic songs in her album. 

Here's everything you need to know about Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour 2023. We have mentioned the Renaissance Tour 2023 dates, stops, ticket prices, and the registration process. 

Renaissance Tour 2023 dates: When & where will Beyonce tour in 2023?

Beyonce officially announced the Renaissance World Tour 2022 on her Instagram on February 1, 2023. However, CITI Entertainment launched the presale page for her US shows before her official announcement. For now, Queen B declared the dates for Europe and North America. So, the Renaissance World Tour will begin on May 10, 2023, and ends in New Orleans on September 27, 2023. 

Renaissance Tour 2023: EUROPE

May 10 - Stockholm, Sweden
May 14 - Brussels, Belgium
May 17 - Cardiff, UK
May 20 - Edinburgh, UK
May 23 - Sunderland, UK
May 26 - Paris, France
May 29 - London, UK
May 30 - London, UK
June 06 - Lyon, France
June 08 - Barcelona, Spain
June 11 - Marsille, France
June 15 - Cologne, Germany
June 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 21 - Hamburg, Germany
June 24 - Frankfurt, Germany
June 27 - Warsaw, Poland

Renaissance Tour 2023: NORTH AMERICA

July 07 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
July 08 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
July 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
July 17 - Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium
July 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium
July 26 - Detroit, MI - Fort Field
July 29 - East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium
August 01 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
August 03 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium
August 05 - Washington, DC - FedEx Field
August 09 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
August 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 16 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
August 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
August 21 - St. Louis, MO - Dome At America's Center
August 24 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
August 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
August 30 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium
September 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium
September 13 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
September 18 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium
September 21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
September 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
September 27 - New Orleans, LA - Caesers Superdome

Like the previous world tour, Formation, Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour 2023 will also be a stadium tour. The first presale of the Renaissance World Tour will begin on February 2, 2023. Fans who wish to catch Beyonce live must pre-book tickets. The demand for Beyonce's world tour, after seven years, will be very high. 

×

 

Renaissance World Tour 2023: How to Register with Verified Fans

Here's how you can pre-book your tickets to Beyonce's World Tour in the United States.

If you are in the United States, you can register for Beyonce's Verified Fan presale through CITI. However, the registration does not guarantee access to the presale. But, if invited, you'll receive an access code on the previous night of the presale. Citi credit and debit card holders can buy tickets for the Renaissance World Tour 2023 when the presale launches.

In Chicago, East Rutherford, Washington DC, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Houston, the CITI presale registration is open till Thursday, February 2, 11:59 PM EST. The presale for Renaissance Tour 2023 will begin Tuesday, February 7, at 10:00 AM. 

In Minneapolis, Boston, Tampa, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas, the CITI presale registration is open till Thursday, February 9, 11:59 PM EST. The presale for Renaissance Tour 2023 will begin Tuesday, February 14, at 10:00 AM. 

In Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, St. Louis, Glendale, Kansas City and New Orleans, the CITI presale registration is open till Thursday, February 16, at 11:59 PM EST. The presale for Renaissance Tour 2023 will begin Tuesday, February 21, at 10:00 AM. 

RELATED

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Check dates, venue, guest list and all latest updates

Dances With Wolves actor due in court for alleged sexual abuse of indigenous girls

Logan director James Mangold to direct DCU's Swamp Thing movie? Here's what we know