Beyonce Renaissance Tour 2023: Dates, Presale, Ticket Bookings, Prices & How to Register with 'Verified Fans'

Beyonce Renaissance Tour 2023: Beyonce has announced a Renaissance World Tour, and tickets for the concerts will go live super soon. There will be three pre-booking sales for the Renaissance Tour 2023 tickets so Beyonce's hardcore fans can get them reserved. Queen B is blessing the world with an official solo tour after seven years, and her fans are more excited than ever for the Renaissance Tour 2023. Beyonce's last solo tour was the Formation World Tour in 2016. Since then, she has released several live albums, including Everything is Love with Jay-Z, Lion King: The Gift, and Renaissance. She released Renaissance in July 2022, and it was a massive hit. Beyonce collaborated with several artists, including Skrillex, Teena Marie and The Clark Sisters, to produce the 16 iconic songs in her album.

Here's everything you need to know about Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour 2023. We have mentioned the Renaissance Tour 2023 dates, stops, ticket prices, and the registration process.

Renaissance Tour 2023 dates: When & where will Beyonce tour in 2023?

Beyonce officially announced the Renaissance World Tour 2022 on her Instagram on February 1, 2023. However, CITI Entertainment launched the presale page for her US shows before her official announcement. For now, Queen B declared the dates for Europe and North America. So, the Renaissance World Tour will begin on May 10, 2023, and ends in New Orleans on September 27, 2023.

Renaissance Tour 2023: EUROPE

May 10 - Stockholm, Sweden May 14 - Brussels, Belgium May 17 - Cardiff, UK May 20 - Edinburgh, UK May 23 - Sunderland, UK May 26 - Paris, France May 29 - London, UK May 30 - London, UK June 06 - Lyon, France June 08 - Barcelona, Spain June 11 - Marsille, France June 15 - Cologne, Germany June 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands June 21 - Hamburg, Germany June 24 - Frankfurt, Germany June 27 - Warsaw, Poland

Renaissance Tour 2023: NORTH AMERICA

July 07 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre July 08 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre July 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field July 15 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium July 17 - Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium July 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium July 22 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium July 26 - Detroit, MI - Fort Field July 29 - East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium August 01 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium August 03 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium August 05 - Washington, DC - FedEx Field August 09 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium August 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium August 16 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium August 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium August 21 - St. Louis, MO - Dome At America's Center August 24 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium August 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium August 30 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium September 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium September 13 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field September 18 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium September 21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium September 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium September 27 - New Orleans, LA - Caesers Superdome

Like the previous world tour, Formation, Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour 2023 will also be a stadium tour. The first presale of the Renaissance World Tour will begin on February 2, 2023. Fans who wish to catch Beyonce live must pre-book tickets. The demand for Beyonce's world tour, after seven years, will be very high.

Renaissance World Tour 2023: How to Register with Verified Fans

Here's how you can pre-book your tickets to Beyonce's World Tour in the United States.

If you are in the United States, you can register for Beyonce's Verified Fan presale through CITI. However, the registration does not guarantee access to the presale. But, if invited, you'll receive an access code on the previous night of the presale. Citi credit and debit card holders can buy tickets for the Renaissance World Tour 2023 when the presale launches.

In Chicago, East Rutherford, Washington DC, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Houston, the CITI presale registration is open till Thursday, February 2, 11:59 PM EST. The presale for Renaissance Tour 2023 will begin Tuesday, February 7, at 10:00 AM.

In Minneapolis, Boston, Tampa, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas, the CITI presale registration is open till Thursday, February 9, 11:59 PM EST. The presale for Renaissance Tour 2023 will begin Tuesday, February 14, at 10:00 AM.