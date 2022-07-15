Beyoncé posts her first TikTok video, fans say, 'Queen B has arrived'

Beyoncé has arrived! And, fans cannot keep calm. The legendary singer has uploaded her first video on TikTok for her fans and creators who supported her single 'Break My Soul' and gave the track immense love.

In the compilation video, several creators like Josh Dior, Gregorian Sisters and Charles Osborne can be seen. Singer-rapper Cardi B also featured in the video uploaded by Queen B on her profile.

With the new post, TikTokers had another present waiting for them. Now, Beyoncé's entire music catalog is available on TikTok for creators who wish to use it in the app and create some viral content.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé wrote in the caption of her first TikTok video.

Watch Beyonce's first TikTok video below:

Seeing the video on their feed, several fans commented on the post and showered love on the diva. One user wrote, "Queen B has arrived." Another wrote, "I am sooooo happy to see this post by the Queen." And, one user said, "Let's hope to see more videos from Beyonce in the coming days."

Even before Beyoncé posted her first video, she had amassed over 3 million followers on the platform. And, the numbers are still growing at an immense speed.

Also read: 'Sushmita Sen reply my sms', Lalit Modi's 2013 tweet goes viral, netizens crack up with hilarious memes

Beyoncé is all set to drop her upcoming album 'Renaissance' on July 29. This marks her seventh studio album. Last month, she released her single 'Break my sou' from the album.

Watch the music video of 'Break My Soul' here: