Beyonce lands over a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book

American singer Beyoncé has been inducted into the high-profile list of Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, according to new media reports. It is being reported that the singer has over a dozen entries in this year's record book, including 'First act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums' and 'Highest annual earnings for a female singer'.

That's not all, the singer has also topped Guinness' list of 'Most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician' and she even shares the world record with her husband Jay-Z for 'Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever.'

All of these accolades have resulted in Beyonce getting inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, whose recent inductees also include Simone Biles, BTS and Greta Thunberg.

Billie Eilish has also landed two new entries in the 2023 edition of the book, that's been tracking record-breaking achievements since 1955, for 'Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (female)' and 'Youngest person to win the Triple Crown of film music awards'.

For those unaware, the singer has taken home an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy for her James Bond track, 'No Time to Die' at just aged 20.