Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September

Beyonce is back! The singer will be going on tour after six long years. Days before the Grammy awards ceremony, where she is the most nominated artist, Beyonce announced that she would be going on tour this year and performing across Europe and North America.



The concerts are set for May and June in Europe and July to September in the United States and Canada and mark the singer's "first solo tour in over six years," according to a statement from producer Live Nation.



Since the announcement has come four days ahead of the 65th Grammys -- where she has been nominated for nine awards -- it has ignited hope among fans that Queen Bey could make an appearance at the show in Los Angeles on Sunday.