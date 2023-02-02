Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September
Beyonce is back! The singer will be going on tour after six long years. Days before the Grammy awards ceremony, where she is the most nominated artist, Beyonce announced that she would be going on tour this year and performing across Europe and North America.
The concerts are set for May and June in Europe and July to September in the United States and Canada and mark the singer's "first solo tour in over six years," according to a statement from producer Live Nation.
Since the announcement has come four days ahead of the 65th Grammys -- where she has been nominated for nine awards -- it has ignited hope among fans that Queen Bey could make an appearance at the show in Los Angeles on Sunday.
According to Variety, there is speculation she may even perform at the ceremony -- possibly alongside her husband and fellow superstar Jay-Z, who the entertainment magazine reports will take the stage with rapper and producer DJ Khaled. Beyonce's name, so far, has not been announced by the organisers in the list of performers.
Sunday's ceremony could come down to a matchup between Beyonce and British pop diva Adele, who has been nominated for seven awards.
The release of pulsating club track collection 'Renaissance,' the 41-year-old's seventh solo album, was considered by many the biggest music industry event of 2022, further solidifying Beyonce's spot as the uncontested queen of the dance floor.
According to the announcement, the artist's charitable organization BeyGood will support small businesses, scholarship funds and local community initiatives in cities throughout the tour.
Tickets for North American shows are set to go on sale February 6, via Ticketmaster.