Bernie Sanders opens up about that 'meme' moment from Biden inauguration

Bernie Sanders opened up about the hilarious memes surrounding him from Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremony at Capitol Hill on January 20. The Democrat came to 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' and laughed about his attire from the ceremony becoming the meme of the moment.

Sanders, the 79-year-old Vermont Democratic Senator, was seen wearing a short beige overcoat and brown and white mittens, a style in stark contrast to the formal overcoats and black gloves of most of the attendees. Naturally, the look drew comment from observers on social media, who particularly unleashed on one shot of Sanders sitting with his arms crossed, looking unapproachable and the stance became a 'mood' for many.

Sanders told Meyers that he wasn’t aware of the instant iconography he was creating by his attire and pose. He claimed he was “just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.”





Tonight's guest @BernieSanders reacts to the memes about his instantly iconic inauguration look.

The Senator admitted with a smile that he has seen the various permutations of memes, which put him in such situations as sitting on the couch with the cast of 'Sex and the City' or hanging out on a park bench with Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump.

There was one other mystery surrounding Sanders and when Meyers asked what was in the mailing envelope he was carrying on Wednesday? Sanders replied he can't answer that claiming it was “top secret.”