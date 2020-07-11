Bengali actress Koel Mallick and her family test COVID-19 positive

Bengali actress Koel Mallick and her family have tested positive for coronavirus. Koel revealed the news on her Twitter handle and revealed her father, veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick, her mother Deepa Mallick, and husband and producer Nispal Singh tested positive and have quarantined themselves.

"Baba, Ma, Rane and I are tested COVID-19 positive... Self-quarantined," the actress tweeted.

Ranjit, Deepa and Koel had been showing COVID-19 symptoms dry cough and difficulty in breathing for the past two weeks.

In May, this year Koel and Nispal, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and shared the news on her Instagram page and wrote, ''Our little one arrived this morning. We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy.''

The 38-year-old actress is a popular face in Bengali cinema nad has delieved several box office hits in her career.