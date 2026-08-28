/Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and wife face Nepal flood ordeal during Pokhara shoot, son shares update

Nepal is battling a severe flood situation, with heavy rains and flash floods disrupting lives, travel and rescue operations across several regions. Amid the worsening conditions, concerns have emerged over Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Protiva Mukherjee, who are currently stranded in the country. The couple had travelled to Pokhara for a shooting schedule when the flood situation escalated, prompting their son to share an update on social media.

Actor’s son breaks silence on couple’s situation in Nepal

In the clip shared by the Bengali actor's son named Tamaghna Mukherjee on Facebook, he said, "Both of them were in Nepal for their shooting. Many messages from fans and media have reached me about how they are doing. I want to tell everyone that both my mother and father are out of danger. I have spoken to them this morning. They were in Pokhra for the shoot, and the place where the tragedy happened was quite far away. Their return flight from Pokhara was delayed. Even the shoot was disrupted because of the floods."

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He further said, "They were supposed to return on August 23, but because the shoot was disrupted, they were not able to do so, but they are safe. As far as I know, they are now coming to Gorakhpur from Pokhara. They will take a flight from there and return to Kolkata tomorrow, on the 28th. I want to tell everyone that they are safe."

As per an earlier PTI report, the couple had travelled to the Himalayan country on August 20 with the production team of a Bangladeshi film for a shoot, along with family and friends.

All about Kharaj Mukherjee

Kharaj Mukherjee is a renowned Bengali actor, comedian and singer. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the finest actors in the Bengali film industry for his versatility in various roles. He made his debut in the Bengali film industry with the film Hulusthul in 1980.