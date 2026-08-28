/Nepal floods 2026: Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood celebs react to the devastating tragedy

The devastating floods in Nepal have left thousands of families shattered, causing widespread destruction across the nation. The heartbreaking tragedy has sent shockwaves far beyond Nepal's borders, touching millions around the world. As video clips and images of the disaster continue to emerge, several Bollywood celebrities have stepped forward to express their grief, offer prayers, and stand in solidarity with the people affected by the natural disaster. From Sonu Sood to Kangana Ranaut, the film fraternity is mourning the immense loss and extending its support to those who are affected.

Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood stepped forward to support people who were stranded or had lost family members in the massive flood on August 26. The actor took to his official X handle, promising food, shelter, and all possible assistance, and wrote, “Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter, and the strength to help you rebuild.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Manisha Koirala

Nepal-born actress Manisha Koirala, who has been part of several Bollywood films, also shared heartbreaking images and videos of the floods on her Instagram story. While expressing her support, the actress paid tribute to those who lost their lives and asked her followers to pray for her homeland.

Manisha Koirala's story Photograph: (Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt

The Dhurandhar actor also offered condolences to the affected families. Dutt shared an Instagram story offering his thoughts, prayers, and support for everyone whose lives have been affected by the devastating flash floods in Nepal. In his social media story, Dutt also showed his support, saying, "I stand with you in this difficult time and will always be there to support you in whatever way I can."

Sanjay Dutt's story Photograph: (Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar

Indian actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar extended his emotional support and showed solidarity with the victims of the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border. Using his social media presence, Akhtar raised global awareness and shared helpline numbers for needy families and individuals.

Farhan Akhtar's story Photograph: (Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar also posted clips and images from the flood scene on social media, expressing her grief and solidarity with the victims of the devastating flash floods in Nepal. The actress also shared emergency helpline numbers in her Instagram story.

Bhumi Pednekar's story Photograph: (Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut also took to social media to write, “Beyond tragic… everyone is talking about Nepal but no one really knows the magnitude of the tragedy in China. Apparently, it started from China,” she wrote in a post on X. She shared a picture showing Sadhguru, who went live to say that around 80 pilgrims linked to the Isha Foundation were feared missing following a catastrophic flash flood near the Nepal-Tibet border.

About Nepal Floods 2026

Catastrophic flash floods struck northern Nepal on the morning of August 26, 2026, leading to the deaths of hundreds of people and leaving over a thousand missing. The affected districts are in the Nepal-Tibet border region, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading along the Trishuli River.