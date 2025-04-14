Ben Affleck shared in a recent interview that while he has not seen Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, he is glad that the character is getting his due and shared his support for Charlie Cox. He also joked that he would not take on Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

Affleck played the role of Daredevil in the 2003 adaptation, which was not well received when it hit the big screen and is considered one of the more terrible superhero adaptations of that era.

Thoughts on Marvel's evolution

While promoting his new movie The Accountant 2, the actor shared his thoughts on the Marvel reboot, with Jake Hamilton of Jake's Takes saying:

"Well, his Punisher is good. Daredevil was an interesting story," Affleck started. "It was before Kevin Feige had stepped into the role of running Marvel."

Affleck praises Feige's vision

"He imposed a kind of clarity of tone across those movies that sort of figured out the trickiest thing, which is, 'How do you balance a movie where you got people wearing pyjamas and have superpowers, and how seriously you take it, and how much humour is in it, and how much you wink at the audience, and what does the action have to look like?'"

He also joked that he would not take on Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Bernthal is co-starring with Affleck in The Accountant 2. As for Daredevil: Born Again, the first season finale will be streaming this Wednesday.

