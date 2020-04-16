'Baton Baton Mein' actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 64

Ranjit Chowdhry shared screen space with mother Pearl Padamsee in 'Baton Baton Mein' Photograph:( Twitter )
Film and theatre actor Ranjit Chowdhry is no more. Son of actress Pearl Padamsee, Chowdhry breathed his last on April 15. He was 64.
In a career spanning over four decades, the actor had starred in several prominent roles in films like 'Baton Baton Mein', 'Khubsoorat', 'Bandit Queen', 'Mississippi Masala, Lonely in America, Bollywood/ Hollywood and many others.
Chowdhry was also part of several US TV series including 'The Office' and 'Prison Break' and wrote the screenplay for Deepa Mehta's 'Same & Me'.
Reacting to the news of his death, Deepa Mehta wrote on Twitter, " Miss him - a real loss."
Miss him - a real loss. https://t.co/1fx0kpth38— Deepa Mehta (@IamDeepaMehta) April 16, 2020
Actors Poorna Jagannathan and Rahul Khanna too condoled Chowdhry's death on social media.
This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP— Poorna Jagannathan (@PoornaJags) April 15, 2020
#RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/r8qM2iLCAI
I have such fun memories of working with him on Bollywood/ Hollywood, then, on an off-Broadway musical (that we both eventually ended up not doing) and, of course, the dinners at his apartment in New York. Giving you a standing ovation & raising a toast to you, my friend!— Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) April 16, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to his family & especially his son. 💔— Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) April 16, 2020
Very Sad to hear about #RanjitChowdhry - was a big fan of his films - Great comic timing & Good actor. khatta Metha, khubsoorat, lonely in America, Sam and me. He was also the first ever judge, in our Show Naya Andaz in New Jersey in 1993.#RIP— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) April 16, 2020
The exact cause of his death is not known but reports state that he had been unwell for a long time and had undergone surgery recently.