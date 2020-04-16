'Baton Baton Mein' actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 64

Son of actress Pearl Padamsee, Chowdhry breathed his last on April 15. He was 64.
 

Film and theatre actor Ranjit Chowdhry is no more. Son of actress Pearl Padamsee, Chowdhry breathed his last on April 15. He was 64.

In a career spanning over four decades, the actor had starred in several prominent roles in films like 'Baton Baton Mein', 'Khubsoorat', 'Bandit Queen', 'Mississippi Masala, Lonely in America, Bollywood/ Hollywood and many others.

Chowdhry was also part of several US TV series including 'The Office' and 'Prison Break' and wrote the screenplay for Deepa Mehta's 'Same & Me'.

Reacting to the news of his death, Deepa Mehta wrote on Twitter, " Miss him - a real loss."

Actors Poorna Jagannathan and Rahul Khanna too condoled Chowdhry's death on social media.

The exact cause of his death is not known but reports state that he had been unwell for a long time and had undergone surgery recently.

